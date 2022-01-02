CRETE, IL - Herbert C. McGrath, age 85, longtime Crete resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland and Historic Pullman Neighborhoods. Graduate of St Willibrord Catholic High School. United States Army Airborne Veteran. Retired from Leavitt Tube. Husband for 60 years of the late Emily nee Cervantes. Father of: David McGrath, Herbert McGrath, the late Keith McGrath and Vincent McGrath; grandfather of nine; son of the late Irene nee Hoff and George McGrath (aka. Gustave A. Ritz); brother: of Mary Jane (late James) Mullen, the late Henry C. (late Mabel) Ritz and Gertrude (late Orville) Wiedmeyer; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Loyal friend to his beloved martial arts community. Family and friends will meet Thursday January 6, 2022 at Our Lady Immaculate Church, 410 Washington Street, Oak Park, IL for a funeral mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Herb's name to Kankakee Catholic Charities MMP Program, 249 S. Schuyler Avenue, Suite 300, Kankakee IL 60901 would be appreciated by the McGrath family. Info PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.