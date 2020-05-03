LANSING, IL - Herbert Carl Krumm, 83, of Lansing, IL passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Herb is survived by his beloved daughter, Donna Krumm; his son, Kevin (Sue) Krumm; his loving grandson, Carl Krumm; his goddaughter/niece Sue (Dean) Stadt; his grandchildren Austin, Agent, and Asha Boudi and their parents, Bobbi and Chris; his honorary daughter Roberta (Tim) Lasocki; several nieces and nephews; countless friends; and an entire colony of neighborhood cats. Herb was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Marlene (nee Bleck) Krumm; his parents, Edward and Marie Krumm; all of his siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
He was born in Lansing, IL, and lived there his entire life. He graduated from Thornton Fractional High School in Calumet City, IL in 1954, and attended both Indiana University Northwest, where he was the Editor of the school newspaper, and Purdue University Calumet. He loved music and performed with Calumet Male Chorus for ten years.
He proudly served with the 113th Engineers Battalion of the Indiana National Guard as a Combat Construction Specialist. He was a Ready-Mix Concrete Driver for Lan Oak Lumber in Lansing before joining American Steel Foundries in 1961, first as a Timekeeper, eventually becoming Paymaster. While at American Steel, he served as President of the Hammond, Indiana Chapter of the National Management Association.
In the 1970s, he left American Steel, bought a small fleet of cement mixer trucks and worked with his brother Art at Ackson Ready Mix in Schererville, IN. He would eventually return to American Steel in the position of Cost Analyst where he retired early in 1991.
He belonged to three churches during his lifetime, and all had a special place in his heart. He was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran in Lansing, where he also attended the day school. He served as a Trustee, an Elder, and as the Construction Completion Manager for the school addition which was completed in 1995. He then belonged to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beecher, IL, where he served as an Elder. He most recently belonged to Trinity Lutheran in Hammond, IN, where he met the people who would become his family.
He was active in retirement. He served for many years with the Lansing Golden Kiwanis and was a vital part of the Kiwanis's Young Children Priority One project. He spent many happy hours with the Golden K's reading to kindergartners and handing out awards in the Lansing schools. He enjoyed both the service and the fellowship.
His greatest joy was his work with the Lansing Historical Society, where he served as a board member and museum guide. He was a master storyteller with a love of history and enjoyed sharing that history with everyone. He received Lansing Volunteer Recognition awards for his work with both organizations.
He was a remarkable man who touched many lives and had many stories to tell. His stories will live on through the people he loved.
Due to social distancing protocols, his service was private, and he was interred at Oak Glen Lutheran Cemetery in Lansing, IL, next to his wife, Marlene, who passed away 16 years ago. There will be two memorial services held in the fall, when it is safe for us all to gather together again.
Herb felt very strongly about the need to care for each other and all of God's creatures, especially in difficult times. With that in mind, the family requests that donations in his memory be made to your local food bank, your local humane society, or any organization that serves people in need. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schroederlauer.com.
