Herbert Carl Krumm

He belonged to three churches during his lifetime, and all had a special place in his heart. He was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran in Lansing, where he also attended the day school. He served as a Trustee, an Elder, and as the Construction Completion Manager for the school addition which was completed in 1995. He then belonged to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beecher, IL, where he served as an Elder. He most recently belonged to Trinity Lutheran in Hammond, IN, where he met the people who would become his family.

He was active in retirement. He served for many years with the Lansing Golden Kiwanis and was a vital part of the Kiwanis's Young Children Priority One project. He spent many happy hours with the Golden K's reading to kindergartners and handing out awards in the Lansing schools. He enjoyed both the service and the fellowship.

His greatest joy was his work with the Lansing Historical Society, where he served as a board member and museum guide. He was a master storyteller with a love of history and enjoyed sharing that history with everyone. He received Lansing Volunteer Recognition awards for his work with both organizations.

He was a remarkable man who touched many lives and had many stories to tell. His stories will live on through the people he loved.