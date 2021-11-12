Herbert D. Hannagan

LYNWOOD, IL — Herbert D. Hannagan, age 91 of Lynwood, IL, formerly of Lansing, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He is survived by his brothers: Leonard (Mary) and Anthony (late Marge) Hannagan and numerous nieces and nephews. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Edna Hannagan; and two sisters: Patricia and Diane.

Friends are invited to visit with Herbert's family on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 1:00 – 5:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service for Herbert will begin at 4:00 PM with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Herbert will be laid to rest on November 15 in Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Herbert's name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansing, Hospice of the Calumet Area, or the Lansing Public Library.

Herbert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He had worked as a Horticulturist for the US Government, enjoyed gardening, and was a fan of the Chicago White Sox and Bears. www.schroederlauer.com