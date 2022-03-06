MERRILLVILLE, IN - Herbert Edward Fenton, age 63, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was survived by his sister, Anne Fenton De Graaf, who passed away on December 23, 2021. He is also survived by his former wife, Michele Baran-Fenton, still close friends. Other survivors include numerous friends and former associates including: Lynn Thoresen, Tammy Sholes, Jim DeReamer, Terry Murray, Jeff Sherlund, Tom Popovich.. Herb was preceded in death by his father, Herbert A. Fenton; mother, Josephine D. Fenton; and brother, Harold F. Fenton.

Herb was a graduate of Lake Central High School and Purdue University School of Engineering. He was a mechanical engineer for Millies Engineering Group and supervised HVAC portions of large building projects in Chicago, where he resided for several years. He also worked for Superior Engineering in Hammond. He was forced to retire in 1990's due to a heart attack, yet he made the best of his altered lifestyle. Herb was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed traveling, auto racing, and politics. He was a gourmet cook and loved to entertain his family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 12, at the American Legion Post # 485, located at 7485 Burr St., Schererville, IN 46375 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL has been entrusted with Herb's arrangements and tributes may be made at www.schroederlauer.com.