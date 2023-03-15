June 5, 1941 - Mar. 11, 2023

HEBRON, IN - Herbert H. McMahon, age 81, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Herbert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Karen McMahon (nee Epson); children: Christine (Stephen) Hugg, Marcia McMahon, and Marc (Julie) McMahon; grandchildren: Carl, Cara, Matthew, Kevin, Michelle, Erica, and Ashley; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert J. and Mildred A. McMahon.

Herb retired from NIPSCO. He was a collector of many antiques. He ran the "McMahon Hardware Store" from his basement. Herb enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Private Services will be held for the family.

