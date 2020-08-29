Herbert Roy Wohlgemuth Jr.
DYER, IN — Herbert Roy Wohlgemuth Jr., 88, of Dyer, passed away peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Merrillville, IN.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311. Private family internment will follow at a later date.
Herb was born October 10, 1931, in Gary and was the son of Herbert Roy Sr. and Ida Louise Wohlgemuth.
He attended EC Roosevelt, graduating in 1949. He spent most of his working career working at DuPont.
He married his sweetheart, Patricia Watson, on January 14, 1956, and had six children, Tim (Pam Cuklin) Wohlgemuth, of Harlingen, TX, Mary (Rick) Barehead, of Schererville, IN, Pat (Patty Hedrick) Wohlgemuth, of Coralville, IA, Tom Wohlgemuth, of Merrillville, IN, Joan Fortuna of Clayton, NC, and Marge (Phil) Lang, of Lowell, IN.
Herb enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, canning beets & pickles, fishing, fiddling with sump-pump and complaining and moaning about stuff.
Herb is survived by his dear sister, Linda Wohlgemuth, of Hammond, IN, his six children, five granddaughters, one grandson and one great-granddaughter, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; sister, Ruby Ally; and brother-in-law, Lewis Edward Watson.
In lieu of flowers to the funeral home, consider sending some flowers to someone you love or care for!
Memorials may be made to your local Hospice Society, Food Pantry, VFW.
Herbs family will miss him greatly, his goofy sense of humor, his canned beets and pickles.
For service information, call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook
