Herbert Roy Wohlgemuth Jr.

DYER, IN — Herbert Roy Wohlgemuth Jr., 88, of Dyer, passed away peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Merrillville, IN.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311. Private family internment will follow at a later date.

Herb was born October 10, 1931, in Gary and was the son of Herbert Roy Sr. and Ida Louise Wohlgemuth.

He attended EC Roosevelt, graduating in 1949. He spent most of his working career working at DuPont.

He married his sweetheart, Patricia Watson, on January 14, 1956, and had six children, Tim (Pam Cuklin) Wohlgemuth, of Harlingen, TX, Mary (Rick) Barehead, of Schererville, IN, Pat (Patty Hedrick) Wohlgemuth, of Coralville, IA, Tom Wohlgemuth, of Merrillville, IN, Joan Fortuna of Clayton, NC, and Marge (Phil) Lang, of Lowell, IN.

Herb enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, canning beets & pickles, fishing, fiddling with sump-pump and complaining and moaning about stuff.