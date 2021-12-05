Herbert Samuel Simon

Oct. 13, 1931 – Nov. 27, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Herbert Simon, age 90, of Munster entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janet M. Simon (nee Hensley); son: Kurt (Collene) Simon; grandson: Dillon (Bekah) Simon; sister-in-law Judith Hensley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wolf and Louise Simon; great-grandson, Bennett Simon and brother, David Simon.

Friends and family are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323.

Private cremation will follow.

Herb was a native of Chicago, IL before moving to Hammond. He served our country in United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Upon return Herb worked as a wreck supervisor for the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad for 45 years. As well as owning and operating a Sinclair Service Station in Hammond. He then founded the H and K Auto Detailing business in which he worked at for 28 years. In his free time Herb enjoyed bowling, fishing, and going to Las Vegas.

