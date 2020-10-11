VALPARAISO, IN - Herbert W. Harth, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away surrounded by family, Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born July 12, 1930 in Roanoke, VA to the late David and Ava (Browning) Harth. Herbert retired from Inland Security at Inland Steel. He was a member of the Porter Masonic Lodge 137 and attended the South Haven Nazarene Church. Herbert was a hard worker providing for family, but always gave time and enjoyed helping others.

On February 6, 1950, Herbert married Edna Boothe who preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by his children: Brenda (Rich) Geeze, Gloria (Larry) Brown, William C. Harth, Ava (Frank) LeRose, Pamela Sills, and Brian (Susie Bradford) Harth; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Honaker; grandson, Matthew Geeze; and six siblings.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the charity of your choice.