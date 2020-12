Herbert W. Siegler

Herbert W. Siegler, 90, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette; sons, Craig (Robin), Terry (Patty) and Bob (Judy); one sister; several nieces and nephews.

He worked for American Can for 36 years. He was financial secretary for Local 5698 and a member of American Legion Post 232. The funeral was private

