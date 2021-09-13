May 4, 1931 - Aug. 23, 2021

SCOTTVILLE, MI - Herman A. Labs, age 90, of Scottville, MI, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Herman was born May 4, 1931 to the late Alfred A. and Earlean (nee Hipp) Labs in East Chicago, IN.

Herman graduated from Hammond Technical institute in 1951. In December of that year, Herman married Anne Marie Morigi in Gary, IN. They began their life and soon found themselves moving from location to location as Herman served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Herman eventually retired from NIPSCo as a lineman supervisor. He was able to move in to his home he had built in Scottville, MI on Crystal Hackert Lake. He lived there with his cats until his death.

He is survived by his three children: Joanne (Alan) Ross, John Labs, Jackie (Rick) Sessum; sister-in-law, Misti Labs; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Herman is preceded in death by his loving wife, of 68 years, Anne Marie Labs; parents, Alfred and Earlean Labs; and his brother, David Labs.