May 4, 1931 - Aug. 23, 2021
SCOTTVILLE, MI - Herman A. Labs, age 90, of Scottville, MI, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Herman was born May 4, 1931 to the late Alfred A. and Earlean (nee Hipp) Labs in East Chicago, IN.
Herman graduated from Hammond Technical institute in 1951. In December of that year, Herman married Anne Marie Morigi in Gary, IN. They began their life and soon found themselves moving from location to location as Herman served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Herman eventually retired from NIPSCo as a lineman supervisor. He was able to move in to his home he had built in Scottville, MI on Crystal Hackert Lake. He lived there with his cats until his death.
He is survived by his three children: Joanne (Alan) Ross, John Labs, Jackie (Rick) Sessum; sister-in-law, Misti Labs; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Herman is preceded in death by his loving wife, of 68 years, Anne Marie Labs; parents, Alfred and Earlean Labs; and his brother, David Labs.
A memorial visitation for Herman will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 11AM to 1PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1PM, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown City, IN 46307 Pastor Randy Harrison will be officiating. A burial with military honors will occur Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 2PM at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
