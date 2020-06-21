GARY, IN - Herman B. "Mac" McCloud, age 80, of Gary, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Herman is survived by his daughter, Caron McCloud, former son-in-law, Curtis Alexander; two grandsons: Mark Alexander and Matthew C. Alexander; four great-grandchildren: Madison, Grace, Jackson and Izaak; sister, Ruby (Steve) Robins; nephew, Randy; and niece, Renee. Herman was preceded in death by his son, Jeff McCloud; and parents: Jim and Myrtle McCloud.