VALPARAISO, IN - Herman Eriks, 92, of Valparaiso passed away December 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso.