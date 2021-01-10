VALPARAISO, IN - Herman Eriks, 92, of Valparaiso passed away December 25, 2020. He was born July 14, 1928 in Highland, IN, to Herman Sr. and Grace Eriks. He is survived by brothers: Donald (Wilma) Eriks, and Duane (Jacque) Eriks; and sister-in-law, Maxine Fuery. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Delma Eriks; parents; brother, Ken Eriks; sister, Loris Terpstra; brother-in-law, James Terpstra; sister-in-law, Dorothy Eriks; son, Joseph Eriks; step-son, Dale Reed; and granddaughter, Epifany Troy. At the time of his passing, Herman was also survived by his brother, Allan Eriks, who passed on January 5, 2021.

Herman graduated from Hammond Technical High School in 1946. He was a Korean War Army veteran, serving in Tokyo Japan from 1951-1953. He was employed at Wonder Bread for 11 years, then in 1961 became a New York Life insurance agent. He opened his own office in Merrillville, IN. He retired to Florida and lived on a beautiful golf course. He enjoyed traveling to all the states, except Alaska, playing golf and visiting friends. He traveled to many foreign countries as a Rotarian, he was also active in the Kiwanis Club. He played golf with many professional golfers, as did Delma, which was a very important part of their lives. They moved to Valparaiso in 2010 to be with family and enjoy life together.