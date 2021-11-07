July 9, 1961 - Oct. 26, 2021

CLERMONT, FL - Herman Eugene Eickleberry, Jr., 60, of Clermont, Florida, passed away on October 26, 2021. Born in Ohio, he grew up in NW Indiana and graduated from Crown Point High School and Indiana State University with a degree in Music Education.

Herman is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sarah Lynn (Homeier) Eickleberry; daughter and her husband, Erin and Patrick Topolsky; granddaughter, Brielle Teagan Topolsky; brothers: Steve Eickleberry, Roy and his wife, Starla Eickleberry, Nick Eickleberry and Joe and his wife, Bonnie McLaughlin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Herman, Sr. and Linda McLaughlin. To see the full obituary, please visit www.baldwinfairchildchapelhill.com.