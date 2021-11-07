 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herman Eugene Eickleberry, Jr.

Herman Eugene Eickleberry, Jr.

July 9, 1961 - Oct. 26, 2021

CLERMONT, FL - Herman Eugene Eickleberry, Jr., 60, of Clermont, Florida, passed away on October 26, 2021. Born in Ohio, he grew up in NW Indiana and graduated from Crown Point High School and Indiana State University with a degree in Music Education.

Herman is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sarah Lynn (Homeier) Eickleberry; daughter and her husband, Erin and Patrick Topolsky; granddaughter, Brielle Teagan Topolsky; brothers: Steve Eickleberry, Roy and his wife, Starla Eickleberry, Nick Eickleberry and Joe and his wife, Bonnie McLaughlin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Herman, Sr. and Linda McLaughlin. To see the full obituary, please visit www.baldwinfairchildchapelhill.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI cops: Training with Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts