Herman L. Monix
July 22, 1939 — Oct. 9, 2021
SAINT JOHN, IN — Herman L. Monix, age 82, of Saint John, IN, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Herman is survived by his son, David (Ingrid) Monix; daughters: Shannon (Jeff) Schmal and Cindy (Don) Reece; grandchildren: Kurt (Hannah) Monix, Andrew (Allison) Monix, Jacob and Rebecca Reece, Lauren (Damon) Kay and Danielle Schmal; great-granddaughter, Malia Monix; brother, Bill (Mary) Monix, sisters-in-law: JoAnn, Nancy, Adeline Monix and Lynn Slavings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Monix; son, Dale; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Monix; parents: Alfred and Margaret Monix; and brothers: Alfred, Pete, Fred and George Monix.
Herman was a very active Lake County 4-H Leader for over 64 years and held many leadership roles within the Livestock Department. He was also very active in the South Lake County Historical Agricultural Society. Herman retired from the Public Works Department with the Town of St. John. He was born and raised on a dairy farm in St. John and took great pride in farming. Herman was a man of integrity and a true jack-of-all-trades. He was an avid county fair attendee all of his life. Herman's hobbies included collecting International tractors and going to auctions. Most of all, Herman cherished, loved and enjoyed bragging about all of his grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Funeral Home with Father Thomas Mischler officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Herman's name to the Lake County 4-H Livestock Department.
Visit Herman's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.