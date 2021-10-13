Herman L. Monix

Herman was a very active Lake County 4-H Leader for over 64 years and held many leadership roles within the Livestock Department. He was also very active in the South Lake County Historical Agricultural Society. Herman retired from the Public Works Department with the Town of St. John. He was born and raised on a dairy farm in St. John and took great pride in farming. Herman was a man of integrity and a true jack-of-all-trades. He was an avid county fair attendee all of his life. Herman's hobbies included collecting International tractors and going to auctions. Most of all, Herman cherished, loved and enjoyed bragging about all of his grandchildren.