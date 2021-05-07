EAST CHICAGO, IN - Herman McDaniel, 66, of East Chicago, IN, passed away April 29, 2021, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. Livestreaming will begin promptly at 11:00 AM via Facebook.com and divinityfuneralhome.com.