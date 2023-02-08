Mar. 2, 1939 - Feb. 3, 2023

Herman Paul Bode, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at 6:12 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. He was born, March 2, 1939 in Gary, Indiana. On March 7, 1964, in Gary, Indiana, he married Janet Divich, who survives.

Herman was a 1957 graduate of Tolleston High School in Gary, Indiana. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Bethlehem Steel. Herman will be greatly missed. "A message to my Tolleston classmates, love to all and I will miss our times together."

Also surviving are his two sons, Robert and Steve (Tonda) Underwood; grandchildren, Brooke and Dane Underwood; Sister, Letitia Bella; brother-in-law, Steve (Mary) Divich; Nieces and nephews: Lance (Dawn) Bella, Lori (Rich) Stanners, Lynnette (John) Baier and Thomas (Debbie) Lawell. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Donna Lawell; brother-in-law Larry Bella.

A private service and committal will be held at Graceland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.