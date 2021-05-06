Sept. 25, 1924 - April 29, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Herman Riesmeyer passed away, suddenly, at Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point, IN on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the age of 96.

He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Riesmeyer and Jillian (Gary) Vandermarks; daughter-in-law, Amy (SerVaas) Riesmeyer; grandsons: Andrew Riesmeyer and Ben (Brendan) Riesmeyer; step grandsons: Dylan (Erica) Marks, Terran Marks, Asher Marks, Joey Roesler; step granddaughters, Anna Roesler and Kathleen Riesmeyer. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Moore) Riesmeyer in 2010 and his son, Jeffrey Riesmeyer, M.D. April 23, 2021.

Herm was proud of his family and of his service in the 17th airborne division during World War II, the Battle of the Bulge. Herm will be remembered for his quick wit, kindness and his incredible scrambled eggs.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in Historic Maplewood Cemetery, in Crown Point, with a celebration of life planned for Herm's 97th birthday, Saturday, September 25, 2021.

