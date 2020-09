Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Hertis Shelby, affectionately known as "Herdo", 64, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Munster Med Inn, Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Pastor L.C. Gilliam, officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery in Gary, IN.