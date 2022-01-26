 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hettie M. Foster

  • 0

GARY, IN - Hettie M. Foster, 81, of Gary, IN, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.

She is survived by her son Steven (Lynn) Foster; and grandchildren: Jake, Brock, and Tiffany Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest E. Foster, and son Michael Foster.

Hettie worked in the Lake Ridge School System for 35 years at Grissom Elementary School as a Librarian.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd.), Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts