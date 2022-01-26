GARY, IN - Hettie M. Foster, 81, of Gary, IN, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.

She is survived by her son Steven (Lynn) Foster; and grandchildren: Jake, Brock, and Tiffany Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest E. Foster, and son Michael Foster.

Hettie worked in the Lake Ridge School System for 35 years at Grissom Elementary School as a Librarian.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd.), Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m.

