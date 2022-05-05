Dec. 31, 1942 - April 19, 2022

Hetty "Heidi" G. Baltensberger, age 79, passed away on April 19, 2022 in Reno, NV. She was born on December 31, 1942 in Enschede, The Netherlands to Hendrik and Gerda Buist.

Growing up in Holland; she pursued a successful career in the modeling business. Hetty married Edwin G. Baltensberger in 1971 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. They were happily married for 50 years.

In 1986, Hetty started "Miss Print" a successful printing business in Munster, IN.

Hetty is survived by her spouse Edwin; her son Richard and daughter-in-law Vanesa; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services were held in private. In honor of Hetty, donations can be made in her name to The Humane Society of the United States - www.humanesociety.org.