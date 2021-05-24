EAST CHICAGO, INDIANA – Higinio "Kino" Gutierrez Martinez Sr., 85, originally of Doctor Gonzalez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, passed away May 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Andrade Martinez. He is survived by his five children: Imelda Lydia Martinez, Norma Alicia Martinez, Higinio Martinez Jr., Rosa Anna (Eddie) Moncada, Mario Martinez, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Pa". He is also survived by two sisters: Lydia Ovalle-Smith of Texas and Hilda Martinez of Mexico. He is also survived by many other loving family members of Mexico and Texas.