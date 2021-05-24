July 24, 1935 – May 20, 2021
EAST CHICAGO, INDIANA – Higinio "Kino" Gutierrez Martinez Sr., 85, originally of Doctor Gonzalez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, passed away May 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Andrade Martinez. He is survived by his five children: Imelda Lydia Martinez, Norma Alicia Martinez, Higinio Martinez Jr., Rosa Anna (Eddie) Moncada, Mario Martinez, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Pa". He is also survived by two sisters: Lydia Ovalle-Smith of Texas and Hilda Martinez of Mexico. He is also survived by many other loving family members of Mexico and Texas.
Higinio retired from Inland Steel where he worked several positions including ladelman at 4 BOF. He was involved with several softball leagues, enjoyed watching both Chicago baseball teams, swimming, barbequing, listening to rancheras and corridos, and spending time with his four-legged best friend, Lenny.
Public viewing will be on Wednesday May 26, 2021 at Ridgelawn Funeral Home located at 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, Indiana 46408 from 11 AM until 1 PM followed by a short church service and burial at 2 PM.