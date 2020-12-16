 Skip to main content
Hilario Trevino

TAYLOR, MI — Hilario Trevino, 58, of Taylor, MI, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 14, 2020.

Hilario was a 1981 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Argelio Trevino; sister, Angelica; mother-in-law, Maxine Strohm; and daughter-in-law, Stacey Dicks.

He is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 33 years; sons, Jeremy Dicks and Jason (Michelle) Dicks; daughters, Jennifer Patterson (Jake) and Christel Cassise (Andrew); siblings: Maria Elena Ramirez (Ramiro), of Houston, TX, Maria Eugenia (Peter) Callas, of Winfield, Argelio (Maria Eugenia) Trevino Jr., of Merrillville, Raul (Dina) Trevino, of San Antonio, TX, Griselda (Jesus) Ontiveros, of Chula Vista, CA, Bertha (Frank) Rios, of Merrillville, and Cynthia (David) Wilson, of Griffith, IN; godson, Gabriel Molina; grandchildren: Aiden, Seth, Ashli-Taylor, Jacob, Nolan and Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN, with Father Thomas Mischler celebrating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we are requesting social distancing and face masks worn during the service. Hilario will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. BURNS FUNERAL HOME Crown Point, entrusted with services. www.burnsfuneral.com

