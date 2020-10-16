 Skip to main content
Hilda C. Daily

VALPARAISO, IN - Hilda C. Daily, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born February 21, 1935, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Charles H. and Marie (Milk) Reis. Hilda worked at Urschel's for over 35 years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 94 Auxiliary, the V.F.W. and Eagles Lodge #2517.

Surviving is her son Ed (Mary) Daily of St. John; grandchildren: Eddie Daily, Patrick (Allison) Daily and Julia Daily; great grandchildren: Marion and Conor Daily; sister, Shirley (Eugene) Goles of Maryland, brother Alan Reis and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Sam Milk, Frank Reis, Bobby Reis, Karl Reis and Dolores Ragan.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In Memory of Hilda, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Arthritis Foundation.

BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

