Hilda Gray Logan

May 24, 1925 — Jan. 20, 2021

HOBART, IN — Hilda Gray Logan, 95, of Hobart, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. She was born on May 24, 1925, in Roseland, MS, to Leslie Scott and Hattie Mae (Alford) Gregory.

Hilda is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Joyce) Hathaway and David Hathaway; stepdaughters, Lourie Hollingsworth and Cheryl Lovertich; sisters, Joanne Crafton, June Brown and Kathryn (Mike) Gregory; grandchildren: Veronica (Bryan) Hall, David (Zuzanna) Hathaway, Julie (Jeremy) Karageorge and Merri Hathaway; seven great-grandchildren; and two and a half great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence L. Logan; stepson, Warren Logan; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Hathaway; brothers, Fred Gregory, Leslie Gregory and Bill Gregory; and brother-in-law, David Brown.

Hilda was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan. She volunteered for 17 years at St. Mary's Hospital and was also a member of St. Mary's Hospital Sewing Group. Hilda was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by many.

The funeral ceremony will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368, with Pastor Leah Pekseniak officiating. Burial to take place at Heritage Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.