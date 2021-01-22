 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hilda Gray Logan

Hilda Gray Logan

{{featured_button_text}}

Hilda Gray Logan

May 24, 1925 — Jan. 20, 2021

HOBART, IN — Hilda Gray Logan, 95, of Hobart, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. She was born on May 24, 1925, in Roseland, MS, to Leslie Scott and Hattie Mae (Alford) Gregory.

Hilda is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Joyce) Hathaway and David Hathaway; stepdaughters, Lourie Hollingsworth and Cheryl Lovertich; sisters, Joanne Crafton, June Brown and Kathryn (Mike) Gregory; grandchildren: Veronica (Bryan) Hall, David (Zuzanna) Hathaway, Julie (Jeremy) Karageorge and Merri Hathaway; seven great-grandchildren; and two and a half great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence L. Logan; stepson, Warren Logan; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Hathaway; brothers, Fred Gregory, Leslie Gregory and Bill Gregory; and brother-in-law, David Brown.

Hilda was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan. She volunteered for 17 years at St. Mary's Hospital and was also a member of St. Mary's Hospital Sewing Group. Hilda was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by many.

The funeral ceremony will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368, with Pastor Leah Pekseniak officiating. Burial to take place at Heritage Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts