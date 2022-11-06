CHANDLER, AZ - Hilda Serna, Chandler, AZ - Hilda Serna (nee Segovia) age 88, passed away, October 18, 2022. Formerly a long time resident of East Chicago, IN, Hilda was born in Monterrey, Mexico, to the late Alberto and Maria Segovia.

She is survived by: her husband, Jose Juan Serna of Chandler, AZ; five children: Javier (Renette) Serna of South Haven, MI, Juan N. Serna of Jasper, AL, Hilda (Paul) Blanco of El Paso, TX, Alicia (Edgar) Martinez of Tucson, AZ, and Rita (Sam) Fereidouni of Paradise Valley, AZ; ten grandchildren: Javier J, Arthur, Maren, J.J., Terry, Natalia, Katarina, Sydney, and Edgar J., Ava; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Mario Segovia, and many nieces and nephews.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Arthur Serna; and her sisters: Lola, Rita, and Minerva.

Hilda was a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. Known and loved as "Guelita" to her grandkids. She enjoyed cooking, especially making tamales with her family, many crafts, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed getting together with friends at the "Club". She was loved by her family and other good friends. She will be missed, but not forgotten.

A private family memorial will be held. Condolences to the family may be done online or sent to 6704 Capitan Ridge, El Paso, TX 79912.