Hilda 'Susana' Graves

She is survived by her loving husband, Kurt; beloved children, Dawn (David) Moseley, Shay and Valerie Graves; grandchildren, Weston and Aubrey; mother, Maria; and eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, #1 Wilhelm St., Schererville. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with Susana's family on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville (U.S. 30 east of Cline Avenue). Masks required.