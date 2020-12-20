Hilda Zawadzki (nee Zielke)

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:30pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 noon to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Hilda Zawadzki was born in Gurawertz, Poland. After World War II her family was forced to leave Poland and sent to Germany. Her family settled in what had become East Germany and was forced to work for a Russian officer and his family. She later escaped to West Germany with the help of her older sister. Most of her family resettled in a small town outside of Worms, Germany. She met her husband, Stanley Zawadzki in Worms, Germany while he was in the US Army. They were married and immigrated to the United States in 1955 settling in Whiting, Indiana. Hilda learned how to speak English from watching TV and speaking with neighbors which added to the languages of Polish, German and Russian that she was fluent in. They bought a home in Hammond, Indiana in 1961 and raised their three sons. Hilda assisted in the classroom with the sisters of St. Casimir Grade School for several years. She taught herself how to sew and became a seamstress working at Porter's Cleaners in Hammond and Lansing, IL for over 40 years. She loved to go dancing, work in her garden, was an excellent cook, making and repairing clothing and knit for her family and friends. Devoted to her family, Hilda was always ready to help and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400.