LANSING, IL - Hilton D. Benninghoff, age 83 of Lansing, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Hilton is survived by his Loving children, Glenn (Kristi) Benninghoff and Tod (Angie) Benninghoff. Cherished grandfather of Brian (Emily), Heather (Brice), Kurtis, Austin (Taylor), Darin, Dalton, Danielle, and Lauren; and great grandfather of Kain and Greyson. Cherished brother of Reta, Karen, Gerald, Martin and Tim. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Hilton was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley (nee Wiening), parents Hilton Leroy and Irene Benninghoff; daughter Jill; and siblings Kurt, Ray Harvy, Renee and Kenneth.
Funeral services for Hilton will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 7:00 P.M., at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with Pastor John Richy officiating. Hilton will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 p.m. until time of service.
Hilton honorably served in the United States Navy, he retired from Inland Steel, East Chicago, IN. He loved fishing and hunting. Hilton loved subjecting everyone to his vast collection of “stupid” jokes. He was extremely proud of his grand children and two great grand children. The Benninghoff family is very appreciative of the love and attention provided by his nieces and nephews over the years. Hilton was loved by many and he will be deeply missed.