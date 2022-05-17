Hollis Lynn Rossi

Sept. 16, 1938 - May 12, 2022

CHARLESTON, SC - Hollis "Holly" Lynn Rossi, 83, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Charleston, SC. Holly Rossi was born on September 16, 1938 in Chicago, IL as the daughter of the late Goldie Noyle Sterrett and Charles Sterrett.

She was a retired teacher's aide in Hoover-Schrum School District and a member of the Catholic Church.

She was a mother and wife to her husband of 62 years, August Rossi. Holly spent her days with her family and friends, celebrating their successes and achievements. She loved to travel and tell stories of her visits to foreign countries. Athletics was always in her life, spending Sundays watching and hosting Chicago Bears tailgates and on the sidelines at her kids' and grandchildren's games and recitals.

She is survived by her husband August Rossi; her sister Lois Cederlund; her brother William Sterrett and his wife Joan Sterrett; her three children: Bill Rossi and his wife Kathy, Ron Rossi and his wife Barb, and Lynn Rossi Winn and her husband Jeff; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life services are being planned by the family. One will be held in Chicago, IL and another in Charleston, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.