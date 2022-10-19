HAMMOND, IN - Holly E. Miller, age 64 of Hammond, IN passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She is survived by her dear friend, Eva Del Toro; sisters: Sara (Chuck) Holley and Joan (Dave) Petras; cherished friends from the Golf League; and many relatives, cousins and friends. Holly was preceded in death by her parents; Roy and Helen Miller; sister, Mary Sue Miller; brother, Roy Miller III; and dogs, Klondike, Aubergine and Flora.

Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private. Visitation will on Monday, at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. service.

Holly was an avid golfer playing in leagues at Sherwood, Centennial and Wicker Park. She was a graduate of O.L.P.H. and Gavit High School. Holly earned her B.S. and teaching certificate from Purdue University and B.A. from Columbia College Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Holly's name to ASPCA, Lakeshore Paws Valparaiso, IN or Porter Co. IN Animal Shelter. www.kishfuneralhome.net