Holly Lacinski

Holly Lacinski

{{featured_button_text}}
Holly Lacinski

Holly Lacinski

It's been 14 years and we all still feel the same. All year round we shed the tears, those feelings will never be the same. Every year that comes to pass our grief is still very real. We hope you went quick and fast, so grief and pain is all we feel.

Love Always,

Mom, Jayme and Jon

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts