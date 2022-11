Holly M. (nee Wagner) Siewin

Dec. 19, 1946 - Nov. 3, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Holly Siewin, age 75, passed away on November 3, 2022. She was born in Rensselaer, IN on December 19, 1946 to the late Vernon and Margaret (nee Donahue) Wagner.

Holly was a homemaker, member of St. Paul Catholic Church, former employee of the Boys & Girls Club and Kid Stop.

She is survived by husband, James C. Siewin; children: Bryan James Siewin, Chad David (Amber) Siewin, Sean Michael (Nicole) Siewin, Lindsay (Mark) Anleitner, Tracey Siewin; grandmother to dozen cousins; 12 grandchildren; brother, Jake (Becky) Wagner.

Preceded in death by parents; grandson, Devon Siewin; sisters: Judy Handley and Pat Wagner.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 E. Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. Pastor Shawn Evans officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Valparaiso Nazarene Church.

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc, Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.