Hon. Joseph B. Grenchik Former Mayor, City of Whiting

Joe Grenchik was born on May 31, 1926, in Whiting, IN, to Joseph S. and Theresa (Kovacik) Grenchik and spent nearly all of his life as a Whiting resident. He was a graduate of St. Procopius Academy, Lisle, IL, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the American Slovak Club, and the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. He was a WWII U.S. Army Air Corps veteran attaining the rank of sergeant, serving as an aerial gunner. He began his professional career working in the family store, "Grenchik's Goldmine Grocery" on 119th St. in "Hunky Town." He soon moved up the ladder to work in "Grenchik's Bank," the American Trust & Savings Bank, Whiting. His love of the travel industry found him working for Lufthansa Airlines. Over the years, Joe took 20 groups to Slovakia and kept close contact with relatives in Orava, Slovakia. He honorably served the City of Whiting as its mayor from 1964-67 and 1976-1987. Joseph was devoted to his family and proud of his Slovak heritage. A wise man once said that the best portion of a good man's life is his little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and of love. Joe lived these words and more. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry, P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN, 46394, or The Little Sisters of the Poor/St. Mary's Home, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL, 60614, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.