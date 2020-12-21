Hon. Joseph B. Grenchik Former Mayor, City of Whiting

May 31, 1926 - Dec 17, 2020
WHITING, IN - Honorable Joseph B. Grenchik, 94, Mayor of the City of Whiting for four terms, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at his residence on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (Kiraly) Grenchik who passed away July 6, 2005; loving father of John (Gail), Joseph C. (Rebecca Reynolds), Mark (Carolyn), Steven (Sincha), Patricia J., Maureen Jennings, Thomas (Ann Watkins), the late Jacqueline Andrews, and the late Paul Grenchik; cherished grandfather of Kristine (Jim), Brian (Kelly), Robin, Geoffrey, Aaron (Jill), late Jacob, late Sarah, Amy, Eric, Adrianne (Drew), Lauren (Blake), and Mikaela; adoring great-grandpa of Samantha, Katelyn, Max, Isaac, Eden, Claire, Aage, Stella, Olivia, Julia, Reed, Nolan, Yale, Wright, Morgan, and James; loving great-great-grandpa of Meadow; dearest brother of Dolores (late Harry) Smolen, Philip (late Carol), Tom (Josephine), Therese "Terry" (late Lee Goodin), the late Raymond Grenchik, and the late Norbert Grenchik; dear brother-in-law of Ann Grenchik; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews; former wife, the late Betty A. Caruso.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. There will be no public visitation. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St.,Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 100 people will be allowed in the church for Mass, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected, and temperatures will be taken.)
Joe Grenchik was born on May 31, 1926, in Whiting, IN, to Joseph S. and Theresa (Kovacik) Grenchik and spent nearly all of his life as a Whiting resident. He was a graduate of St. Procopius Academy, Lisle, IL, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the American Slovak Club, and the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. He was a WWII U.S. Army Air Corps veteran attaining the rank of sergeant, serving as an aerial gunner. He began his professional career working in the family store, "Grenchik's Goldmine Grocery" on 119th St. in "Hunky Town." He soon moved up the ladder to work in "Grenchik's Bank," the American Trust & Savings Bank, Whiting. His love of the travel industry found him working for Lufthansa Airlines. Over the years, Joe took 20 groups to Slovakia and kept close contact with relatives in Orava, Slovakia. He honorably served the City of Whiting as its mayor from 1964-67 and 1976-1987. Joseph was devoted to his family and proud of his Slovak heritage. A wise man once said that the best portion of a good man's life is his little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and of love. Joe lived these words and more. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry, P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN, 46394, or The Little Sisters of the Poor/St. Mary's Home, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL, 60614, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.
