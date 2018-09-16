GARY, IN - Honorable George C. Paras (Paraskevopoulos), age 70 of Gary (Miller Beach) passed away peacefully on September 14, 2018.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St. Merrillville, IN. Friends may visit with Judge Paras' family on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. with Trisagion Service at 1:00 p.m. Complete obituary will follow Monday and Tuesday.