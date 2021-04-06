Nov. 6, 1928 - April 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Hoover R. Gilbert, 92, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born November 6, 1928 in Evarts, KY to John & Sallie (Stepp) Gilbert. Hoover served proudly with the U.S. Army in Korea from 1948 – 55. He made his career with U.S. Steel retiring as Maintenance Supervisor. He enjoyed memberships at the Valparaiso American Legion Post #94 and Valparaiso Baptist Church.

On March 28, 1998 he married Joan Ginter who preceded him in death in 2019. Survivors include his children, Barbara Filipas of Union Mills, Donna (Walter) Stotts of Wheeler, Sharon Myrick of Valparaiso, Wayne (Frances) Gilbert of Portage, grandchildren, Gary Filipas, Terry Filipas, Lori Barrett, Donald Tatone & Joel Gilbert and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Helen (Hamblin) Gilbert in 1997.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso Baptist Church.