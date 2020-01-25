Hope L. Jones

She is survived by her children, Candy Anderson, Karen (Dick) Wagster and Brenda (late Dr. Forrest A.) Roach; grandchildren; Jeannette (Jeremy) McKenzie, Amanda (Eric) Cisneros, Taylor (Joanne) Jones, Madlyn Johnson, Lisa (Jason) Mendoza, Christopher (Amanda) Anderson, Jenny (Austin) Johnson, Tracy (Kevin Clark) Anderson, Michael (fiance Sarah Guistolisi) Anderson, Bryce Anderson, Michelle Havill-Reyher, Dominic (Dana) DeCrescenzo and Shannon (Craig) Kallas, 33 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Beverly) Lawson, Teryl Lawson and William (Robin) Reynolds; sister in law, Gerri (Stan) Amon, special "4th" daughter, Sherry Pressley; many nieces, nephews and dear friends especially "The Rock". Preceded in death by her son, Larry Jones; father, Richard (Dorcas) Lawson and mother, Miriam (Charles) Reynolds.

Hope was born January 4, 1937 in Takoma Park, MD. She was a 'mother' to many as she mentored as a leader for Girls Scouts of the Calumet Council and was employed at the Hammond YMCA as a Pre-School Teacher/Director. Hope hosted Anders Eriksen, an exchange student from Norway, who over the years became a 'son' to her as they continued their ongoing relationship. Hope was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother AKA 'GeGe' and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.