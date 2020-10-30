Horace E. Weaver

CROWN POINT, IN — Horace E. Weaver, 83, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital.

Horace is survived by his wife of 60 years, Catherine; children, Debbie (Daniel) Potosky, of Jackson, MI, and Donald (Vikki) Weaver, of Las Vegas, NV; son-in-law, Michael Czaja; and grandchildren, Ashley Potosky and Angelle Czaja. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Czaja; parents, Horace and Mildred Weaver; sister, Shirley Wilson; and brothers, Delmar and Gary Weaver.

Horace was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and retired from Rand McNally. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, tinkering with motors and spending time with his family.

Private services were held, followed with interment at St. Edward's Catholic Cemetery in Lowell. Arrangement were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER in Crown Point.

