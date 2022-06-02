 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Howard A. Florer

March 18, 1933 - May 30, 2022

VALPARAISO - Howard A. Florer, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born March 18, 1933 in Tefft, IN to Clarence and Erna (Krug) Florer.

Howard proudly served in the Army Air Corps and later made his career as a machine operator with McGill's in Valparaiso. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Moose Lodge. Howard was a talented bowler and participated on several teams locally.

Howard is survived by his sister, Mayme Vanderberg; brothers: Carl Florer and Ronald (Ellen) Florer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters: Juanita Knoll and Althea Williams.

Per Howard's wishes, following cremation no services will be held. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

