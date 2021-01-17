April 27, 1942 - Oct. 16, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - Howard E. Nielsen, age 78, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Howard was born April 27, 1942 in Kankakee, IL to parents Emile and Sigrid Nielsen.

Went to school in the Kankakee area, then he went to Bradley University, before joining the United States Army.

After an honorable discharge from the Army, he began his career at Ford Motors as an Electrician.

He was a member of UAW Local 588 and retired after 30 dedicated years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 66, Griffith, Indiana.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working around the house. He could do it all and not only had the tools to do it, but the knowledge and eagerness.

He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; children: Patricia, Chuck, Jerry, Sharon, Karen, and Joe; Nieces, Sue and Judy; nephew, Gary; and together with Beverly they shared, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many great nieces, great nephews, and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Edward; his first wife, Joan; and his brother, Harold.

The family will be conducting a Celebration of Life in Indiana, at a later date, to be announced on this website.