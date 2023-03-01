Howard "Ed" Kuehl, 82 of Scamore Farm- Howard Kuehl & Son in Westville, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. He was born August 19, 1940 in Valparaiso to Howard A. and Margaret L. (Brown) Kuehl. Ed was a long-time dairy farmer with his father and brothers. Over the many years the dairy farm had numbers of young men who helped with managing the many various duties for the dairy farm. Ed talked of these young men as they went on graduating from school, getting married, and having a family. Ed was happy to see these young men grown to adults.