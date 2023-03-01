Aug. 19, 1940 - Feb. 24, 2023
Howard "Ed" Kuehl, 82 of Scamore Farm- Howard Kuehl & Son in Westville, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. He was born August 19, 1940 in Valparaiso to Howard A. and Margaret L. (Brown) Kuehl. Ed was a long-time dairy farmer with his father and brothers. Over the many years the dairy farm had numbers of young men who helped with managing the many various duties for the dairy farm. Ed talked of these young men as they went on graduating from school, getting married, and having a family. Ed was happy to see these young men grown to adults.
Ed is survived by his siblings: Sadie Pedavoli, Fred Kuehl, and Don (Millie) Kuehl; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Kuehl and mother, Margaret Kuehl-Ullom.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Family to give a Scholarship at Westville High School.