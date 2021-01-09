 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Howard L. Moore (Maestro)

Howard L. Moore (Maestro)

{{featured_button_text}}
Howard L. Moore (Maestro)

Howard L. 'Maestro' Moore

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Howard L. "Maestro" Moore, 70, of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Moore. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Jermaine (Megan) Moore and Ebony (Franklin) Bates; four grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Joannie) Moore and Greta Gillis (Gary Pop); and host of loving family and friends. Howard retired from Inland Steel with over 40 years as a pipefitter welder. He attended Roosevelt High School of East Chicago, IN, and graduated with the class of 1968. He loved motorcycles, cars and fishing. Howard's contagious smile and boisterous spirit will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts