Howard L. Moore (Maestro)

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Howard L. "Maestro" Moore, 70, of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Moore. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Jermaine (Megan) Moore and Ebony (Franklin) Bates; four grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Joannie) Moore and Greta Gillis (Gary Pop); and host of loving family and friends. Howard retired from Inland Steel with over 40 years as a pipefitter welder. He attended Roosevelt High School of East Chicago, IN, and graduated with the class of 1968. He loved motorcycles, cars and fishing. Howard's contagious smile and boisterous spirit will be greatly missed.