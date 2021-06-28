VALPARAISO, IN - Howard Mark Palmer, 58 of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born February 11, 1963 in Oceanside, California to Letha (Dunkelbarger) Schultz. Howard graduated from Portage High School. He enjoyed watching movies, especially Marvel movies and Star Wars. Howard loved his family and adored the time he spent with them. He will be remembered as a quiet and caring man, who had a strongly opinionated mindset. Howard was a loving son, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed.