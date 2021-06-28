Feb. 11, 1963 - June 25, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Howard Mark Palmer, 58 of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born February 11, 1963 in Oceanside, California to Letha (Dunkelbarger) Schultz. Howard graduated from Portage High School. He enjoyed watching movies, especially Marvel movies and Star Wars. Howard loved his family and adored the time he spent with them. He will be remembered as a quiet and caring man, who had a strongly opinionated mindset. Howard was a loving son, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Letha Schultz of Valparaiso; siblings: Timothy Palmer of Valparaiso, Kathy (Steve) Baum of Kalamazoo, MI, Arlene (Jason) Fliege of Valparaiso; and niece and nephew: Robbie and Isabel Fliege. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Charles Schultz.
Following cremation, a private family service was held. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.