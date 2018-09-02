SCHERERVILLE, IN - Howard Marvin Bame, age 84, of Schererville, IN, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Theresa Bame. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara; daughters, Frances (Arnold) Stern, Theresa (Scott) Hendrickson and Jo Anne (Scott) Pennington; grandchildren, Adam (Megan) Hendrickson, Katelin Stern, David Pennington, Emily Hendrickson and Hannah Pennington; great grandchild, Theodore Hendrickson; brothers, Alan (Karen) Bame and Harvey Bame; and in laws, Alan (Bobbi) Lisse and Stuart (Susan) Lisse.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 3, 2018, 10:00 a.m., at Temple Beth-El, 10001 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Rabbi Leonard Zukrow officiating. He will be laid to rest at 1:00 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights, IL. A visitation will be held on Monday morning at the Temple from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. 219.322.7766
Howard went to the University of Illinois and the Art Institute of Chicago and owned Die Kraft Engravers. He was active in the Temple Beth-El Community, Hospice of the Calumet Area, and Camp Fire Girls. In lieu of flowers, donations to Temple Beth-El music or general fund or Hospice of the Calumet Area, would be appreciated.