VALPARAISO, IN - Howard Nevin Peters passed away at home on May 28, 2020. Howard was born on June 29, 1938 in Hazleton, PA to Dr.Howard Eugene and Verna Catherine (Miller) Peters, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Norman Eugene Peters. On August 24, 1963 in Yonkers NY he married his life's companion Judith (Griessel) Peters. Together they raised two loving children, Nevin Edward (wife MaryBeth Milas) Peters and Elisabeth Anne Peters Prescott (husband Courtney).

Howard graduated from Hazleton High School and earned his B.A. at Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, PA. He received a National Defense Education Act Fellowship for graduate study at the University of Colorado, Boulder where he earned a Ph.D in Comparative Literature.

In 1965 Howard and Judith moved to Valparaiso IN. to teach at Valparaiso University. Howard taught Spanish language and literature, creating unique ways for his students to grasp the ins and outs of Spanish grammar, and inspiring them to delve deeply into Spanish literature. During his time at VU Howard served in various administrative positions, including Director of the Graduate Division and Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, before returning to his first love, the classroom, where he completed his thirty years of dedication to VU.