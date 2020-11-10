HOBART, IN - Howard O'Dell of Hobart, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, June O'Dell, and his parents. He is survived by his extended family members and caregivers of seven years, Alfred and Francisca Mendoza. His best friend, Gary Rainaldi. Mr. O'Dell was a devoted born again Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Hammond. Howard loved the Chicago Cubs, bird watching, long talks, and eating Wendy's chili. He was a friend to all, humble, and always expressing his appreciation to everyone.