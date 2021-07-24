Nov. 29, 1971 - July 20, 2021

HOBART, IN - Howard Rix, age 49 of Hobart passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Munster Community. He was born November 29, 1971 to the late John Henry and Helen Marie (nee McGuire) Rix in Valparaiso, IN. Howard worked as a night stocker at Strack and Van Til on US 6 in Hobart. He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed watching the Colts and Nascar. Howard will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Howard is survived by his son, Caleb (fiancee Courtney Price) Rix; daughter, Angel (Adrian) Morgenstern; grandson, Elijah Morgenstern; two brothers, Jerry Lee Rix, and Jon Rix; two sisters, Sandra (Michael) Pruess and Mary Kay (Ronald) Wilson; significant other, Kathy Pickering; former wives, Cathy (Jeff) Smith and Sue Rix; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Joniatis.

In lieu of flowers donations in Howard's memory may be made to American Cancer Society 5635 W. 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.