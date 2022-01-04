Feb. 2, 1945 - Nov. 22, 2021

Howard W. Sherman, 76, born February 2, 1945, in Chicago, IL , died Monday, November 22, 2021, at Franciscan Health in Dyer, IN.

Howard was a veteran of the Vietnam War with experience as Staff Sergeant-Radio Operator for the United States Air Force and Staff Sergeant-Radio Operator for the United States Army in Vietnam. For his service, he received numerous recommendations to include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Service Stars, and more. After retiring, Howard also served with GSA for over two-decades.

Mr. Sherman is survived by his son, Ricky and Jennifer Bartlett and granddaughter, Jaclyn. Howard is also is survived by family in Georgia: Debbie, Sandra and Jim, Jerry and Tina, as well as friends in Indiana: Sister Dominic, Jill, Geri, Gayle, Richard, Dave and Fran and many more.

Howard will be cremated and interred in his family cemetery.