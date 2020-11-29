 Skip to main content
Howard Weissmann Sr.

Howard Weissmann, Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Howard Weissmann, Sr., age 71 of Hammond, passed away November 24, 2020 due to complications with his health.

He was preceded in death by his mother Orette and brother Johnny. Howard is survived by his daughter Teresa (Danny Yocum) Weissmann; son Howie Weissmann, Jr.; grandchildren: Joshua (Stephanie) Yocum, Kyle Yocum (fiance Briana), Hope Yocum; great grandchildren: Nicholas, Dylan, Avery, Caden and Grayson.

He was employed at Kaiser Aluminum for many years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

