CHICAGO, IL - Hrisavgi Tsiakopoulos, age 84, of Chicago passed away March 12, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1935 to the late Elias and Athanasia Panagakis in Greece. Hrisavgi immigrated from Australia to the U.S. where she assisted her husband as a restaurateur and raised her kids alongside her loving family.

Hrisavgi was a loving wife, mother, sister, yiayia and friend to all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her son Tom (Frieda) Tsiakopoulos: daughter Tasia Tsiakopoulos: and grandchildren Alex, Kiki and Christo Tsiakopoulos: two sisters Georgia (late Peter) Mourikis and family: Aliki (late George) Adamopoulos and family. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alexandros and her sister late Helen (late Pete) Hatzis and family: late Panos (late Patricia) Panagakis and family: late John (Pitsa) Panagakis and family.

Visitation services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 77th Avenue, Schererville, IN at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Constantine Aliferakis officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Hrisavgi was loved by all and her memory will be cherished forever.

BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements (219-836-5000). www.burnskish.com